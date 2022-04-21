Former Lakeshore Chinook Mark Kolozsvary Debuts with the Reds

Rochester, Minn. - Former Lakeshore Chinook Mark Kolozsvary, made his Major League debut for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Kolozsvary is the 280th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Kolozsvary, who played collegiately at the University of Florida, played for the Lakeshore Chinooks in 2015. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Reds.

In 2015 with the Chinooks, Kolozsvary played in 29 games and hit .214 with two doubles and six runs scored. He drove in seven and stole three bases.

Kolozsvary began his professional career in 2017 with the Billings Mustangs of the Rookie Level Pioneer League. In 28 games he hit .305 with one home run, seven doubles and 19 runs scored. He drove in 15 and stole a base.

Kolozsvary spent the entire 2018 season with the Dayton Dragons of the Lo-A Midwest League. He played in 82 games and hit .226 with three home runs, 16 doubles and 26 runs scored. He stole three bases and drove in 27.

In 2019, Kolozsvary moved up to the Daytona Tortugas of the Hi-A Florida State League. He hit .188 in 79 games with a career-high six home runs. He drove in 21 and scored 26 times.

Kolozsvary began the 2021 season with Chattanooga Lookouts of the AA South League. After 40 games he was promoted to the Louisville Bats of the AAA East League. For the season he played in 59 games and hit .221 with seven home runs, 14 doubles and 42 runs scored.

Prior to his call-up to the Reds, Kolosvary had played in four games for Chattanooga. In his Major League debut against the Padres, he entered the game at catcher as a defensive replacement in the 7th inning but did not come to the plate.

