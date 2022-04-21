Eau Claire Express Alum Mickey McDonald Debuts with the Athletics

Rochester, Minn. - Eau Claire Express alum Mickey McDonald, made his Major League debut for the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. McDonald is the 279th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

McDonald, who played collegiately at the University of Illinois at Chicago, played for the Eau Claire Express in 2016. He was drafted in the 18th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Athletics.

In 2016 with the Express, McDonald played in 61 games and hit .278 with 10 doubles, a triple and 42 runs scored. He drove in 21 and stole 11 bases.

McDonald began his professional career in 2017 with the Athletics Rookie level team in the Arizona League. After 20 games he was promoted to the Vermont Lake Monsters of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. For the season he played in 36 games and hit .214 with two home runs, two triples and a double. He stole nine bases and drove in 15.

McDonald spent the entire 2018 season with the Beloit Snappers of the Lo-A Midwest League. In 110 games he .284 with two home runs, three triples and 15 doubles. He drove in 25, scored 59 times and stole 22 bases.

In 2019, McDonald began the year with the Stockton Ports of the Hi-A California League. After 66 games he moved up to the Midland RockHounds of the AA Texas League. Between the two clubs he played in 110 games and hit .235. He had 12 doubles, four triples and 16 stolen bases.

McDonald began the 2021 season with Midland and then was promoted, after 50 games, to the Las Vegas Aviators of the AAA West League. Over 106 games he hit .305 with two home runs, 17 doubles and four triples. He drove in 38, scored 69 times and stole 18 bases.

Prior to his call-up to the Athletics, McDonald had played in 10 games for Las Vegas and was hitting .222 with a home run, two doubles and three stolen bases. In his Major League debut against the Orioles, he entered the game in the 9th inning as a pinch-hitter for Drew Jackson and struck out to end the inning.

