Rosholt Native Signs with Huskies

April 21, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, Minn. - Isaac Cychosz is the latest player to sign with the Duluth Huskies. Although he's already appeared in eight games as freshman RHP at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, WI, Cychosz wasn't sure about playing baseball after high school. "I had no intention of playing college baseball until three weeks before move in day," he said. "I committed two weeks before I had to move down to school." Isaac said the Huskies were a great fit for him in the Northwoods League because the team is committed to the players and the fans and try to make the best experience possible for all at the ballpark.

In 2021, the Rosholt Hornets baseball team made it to the WIAA State Baseball final, much of which was by the right arm of Isaac Cychosz. Rosholt defeated Greenwood 6-1 in the semifinals, where Cychosz picked up 12 strikeouts and gave up only two hits through seven innings pitched, per wsaw.com. So far this spring, Isaac has appeared in eight games for the BSC Bobcats, where he has earned 48 strikeouts over 31 total innings pitched. "One major goal I have for 2022 is controlling the part of the game I can control, "he said. "I want to do everything I can to set the team with the best opportunity to win."

