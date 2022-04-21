Rauch Joins Bryant & Stratton Teammate with Huskies

Duluth, Minn.- The BSC Bobcats have another pitcher headed six hours northeast, lending an arm to the Huskies. Jorden Rauch, a Sophomore from West Allis, WI, will join his college teammate, Isaac Cychosz, in Duluth this season. "The Duluth Huskies are a good team not too far away from home," he said, noting why he's excited to join the Huskies. "We play on an amazing home field at Wade Stadium."

Jorden started nine games for the Bobcats in 2021, where he notched 60 strikeouts over 41 innings pitched. He also pitched two shutouts in that span, per wisconsin.bscbobcats.com. To start the 2022 season, the West Allis native has appeared in seven games for BSC, throwing 14 strikeouts thus far. Jorden's goals for this season are to learn as much as possible and to be confident and comfortable with every pitch he has.

