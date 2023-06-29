Pair of Long Balls Propels 'Clones Beyond 'Claws

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thanks to home runs from 3B William Lugo and SS Junior Tilien, combined with seven innings of one-run ball from RHP Tyler Stuart, the Brooklyn Cyclones topped the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 4-1, Thursday night at Maimonides Park. The win evens the series, giving each team one win thus far in the six game set.

After Stuart tossed a 1-2-3 top of the first, the Cyclones immediately provided him with some run support. Two batters after DH Alex Ramírez walked and stole second base, Lugo hit a deep fly ball to left that planted directly on top of the fence, and proceeded to fall over it for a two-run jack.

Later on in the frame, LF Omar De Los Santos doubled home 2B D'Andre Smith to push Brooklyn's lead to 3-0.

Jersey Shore was able to muster a response in the top of the second. With a man on third and nobody out, RF Leandro Pineda launched a sacrifice fly to right field. Still, Stuart (3-0) escaped major damage, not allowing any more runs to score in the frame by stranding two men.

Brooklyn proceeded to get the one run right back in the bottom of the second. Tilien led off the frame with the first home run of his Cyclones career to extend the 'Clones lead to 4-1.

Neither team would score the rest of the way, as Stuart hurled yet another masterful outing. He departed from the game having allowed only one run on four hits while walking just two. His MiLB leading ERA dropped to 1.42. The Southern Mississippi product has allowed two runs or fewer in all of his 13 starts this season.

RHP Jace Beck and LHP Quinn Brodey silenced the BlueClaw bats once Stuart departed. The duo combined for two scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit with four strikeouts. Brodey collected the second save of his season and career.

Brooklyn returns to action Friday night at Maimonides Park for the third game of the week against the BlueClaws. The Cyclones will send RHP Blade Tidwell (4-3, 3.83) to the mound. He'll oppose RHP Gunner Mayer (1-3, 4.43) for Jersey Shore. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

