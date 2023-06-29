Paulino, Blalock Lead the Way in Drive's 6-1 Win Over Tourists

Eddinson Paulino recorded his third homer in four games and chipped in an additional two RBI to boost the Greenville Drive (39-32) to a 6-1 victory over the Asheville Tourists (26-40). In his second start in a Drive uniform, Bradley Blalock delivered a six-inning performance allowing just a solitary run on five hits, fanning four without issuing a walk.

The Drive sprung to an early lead thanks to Paulino, who ripped his sixth homer of the year to right center field, putting the Drive up 1-0. Nick Decker followed up his 3-for-4, 3-RBI performance from the night before with an RBI-double with two outs in the second inning putting the Drive up 2-0. During the ensuing at-bat, Roman Anthony would slap a two-RBI single through the infield into centerfield scoring Alex Erro and Decker to make it 4-0.

Blalock would give up his lone run in the bottom of the fifth on a Tim Borden II homer to right centerfield. Blalock's confidence never wavered in the game as he moved through the Tourists lineup. After the Drive extended their lead in the fourth with a two-RBI single from Paulino, Blalock worked out of a bases loaded jam after he relinquished three straight singles. Blalock would get an inning-ending double play to preserve the Drive's 6-1 lead.

The Tourists would only muster two more hits in the game after the fourth, one off of Blalock in the sixth, and one off of reliever Maceo Campbell in the seventh. Relievers Campbell, Nathan Landry and Joey Stock pitched the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings respectively for the Drive, each picking up a strike out.

The Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action tomorrow at historic McCormick Field for game three of the six-game series against the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros) with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The Drive lead the series, 2-0.

