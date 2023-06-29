Dash Drop Game Three, 6-2

ABERDEEN, MD - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game three of six against the Aberdeen IronBirds, 6-2, Thursday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in front of 1,674 fans.

Aberdeen (37-33) got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first on a solo shot by Ryan Higgins taking a 1-0 lead into the second.

Winston-Salem (36-33) went wanting in the second but found a run in the third. Jacob Burke grounded into a fielder's choice bringing home Wes Kath and tying the game up at one.

Pitching dominated until the sixth before the IronBirds got to Jared Kelley. Aberdeen plated three runs in the sixth against Kelley, but only one was earned following an error but the IronBirds took a 4-1 lead into the final three frames.

The Dash cut the lead in half immediately. Tim Elko smacked his first home run with Winston-Salem to straightaway left making it a 4-2 game, but the IronBirds closed out the Dash plating two runs in the eighth taking game three, 6-2.

Kelley was tabbed with the loss while Aberdeen's Antonio Velez moved to 2-0 with the win.

Winston-Salem and Aberdeen meet for game four on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

