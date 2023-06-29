HVR Game Notes - June 29, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (39-31, 0-4) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (31-37, 2-2)

RHP Brendan Beck (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Kyle Luckham (1-1, 4.45)

| Game 71 | Home Game 35 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | June 29, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

HOME SWEET HOME:The Hudson Valley Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park to host the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their first full series of the second half. It's the third head-to-head matchup this season, with Hudson Valley capturing the first two series. This week marks the final time Wilmington will play in Hudson Valley in the regular season. The Renegades make two trips to "The First State" in August.

LAST TIME OUT: In the series opener, the Wilmington Blue Rocks downed the Hudson Valley Renegades 5-2 on Wednesday night. Wilmington scored the first five runs of the game before Hudson Valley plated two in the eighth inning on an Alexander Vargas RBI double and an Antonio Gómez groundout. Mason Vinyard punched out a career-high five in 1.2 innings out of the bullpen. Tyrone Yulie struck out six in 5.1 frames. Rafael Flores, Anthony Garcia, and Vargas each tallied multi-hit games in the loss.

ROSTER MOVES:On Thursday, the New York Yankees announced the promotions of C Agustin Ramírez and OF Christopher Familia from Single-A Tampa to High-A Hudson Valley. OF Kyle Battle was also placed on the 7-day injured list on Wednesday. Familia was just tabbed the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of June 19-25.

SEE YOU IN SEATTLE SPENCER:On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Renegades OF Spencer Jones was selected to represent the American League team in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 15 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Jones becomes the 21st Renegades player all-time selected to play in the prestigious mid-summer Minor League showcase, and is poised to be the first-ever active Renegades player to appear in the game. In 2022, Renegades alumni Anthony Volpe, Ken Waldichuk and Jasson Domínguez all played in the Futures Game.

ANOTHER PITCHING CROWN:On Monday, Renegades RHPTyrone Yulie was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 19-25. The right-handed starter tossed a career-high 7.0 innings, allowing no hits and striking out seven in a first half SAL North division clinching win last Tuesday against the Brooklyn Cyclones. Yulie became the fourth Renegades player this season to win a weekly award, and third to win Pitcher of the Week joining Juan Carela and Drew Thorpe. Aaron Palensky won the lone Player of the Week honor.

HEATING UP: In the month of June, Antonio Gómez has been one of the hottest hitters in the South Atlantic League. In 17 games, the Renegades catcher is hitting .345/.415/.534 with five doubles, two HRs, 6 RBI, and 10 runs. His .345 average is the fifth-highest among qualified hitters in High-A.

SUNDAY'S BEST: RHP Drew Thorpe has been the Renegades' Sunday starter for the entire season and he has not disappointed. The former 2nd round pick currently ranks first in wins (6) & IP (72.1), second in strikeouts (86), fourth in ERA (2.64) & WHIP (1.08), and fifth in AVG (.213) in the South Atlantic League. Among Yankees' Minor Leaguers, his ERA ranks third best only trailing Clayton Beeter (SWB---AAA) who has tallied a 2.32 ERA this season. The six wins are also tied with Beeter for the most in the system.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 25 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 2.25 ERA (88.0 IP, 51 H, 25 R/22 ER, 31 BB, 117 K). The Bowling Green Hot Rods (TB) are just behind Hudson Valley, owning a 2.27 ERA over this span. The Brooklyn Cyclones (NYM) sit fourth with a 2.80 ERA.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER: The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since May 31st against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.74 ERA (129.0 IP, 68 H, 32 R, 25 ER, 62 BB, 167 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The rotation leads also leads MiLB in strikeouts (167) and WHIP (1.01), while the 123.2 innings are good for third-most.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 20 one-run games this season and they own an 8-12 record (.400) in those contests. In June, eight of the 11 Renegades losses have been by two runs or less.

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO: Over the course of the month of June, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been unhittable. They currently hold a 2.00 ERA, the lowest in MiLB. The Vancouver Canadians (TOR--A+) are a distant second at 2.41. The 'Gades have also struck out 266 batters in 202.2 innings, the second-highest mark as well. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit fifth, with 253 K's in 212.0 innings. The Tampa Tarpons (NYY--A) have struck out 235 batters, good for 14th.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Saturday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 121 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 833 batters compared to 798 for Hudson Valley this year.

