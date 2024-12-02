Pair of Battle of 84 Games Moved to Danbury Ice Arena
December 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
The Danbury Hat Tricks, Hudson Valley Venom, and Federal Prospects Hockey League have announced a change in venue for two upcoming games originally scheduled to take place at the Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh, NY. The matchups, still designated as Venom home games, will be held at the Danbury Ice Arena in Danbury, CT on the following dates:
Friday, December 13, 2024 | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 4, 2025 | 7:00 p.m.
Tickets for both games are available for $15 and can be purchased online through Tixr. Special pricing is available for Danbury Hat Tricks season ticket holders, who can secure tickets for just $10 by contacting Herm Sorcher via email at herm@danburyhattricks.com or by calling 973-713-7547.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024
- Wolves vs. Venom this Saturday - Watertown Wolves
- Pair of Battle of 84 Games Moved to Danbury Ice Arena - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Sea Wolves Start out Strong But Lose Momentum in Crushing Loss to the Columbus River Dragons - Mississippi Sea Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Danbury Hat Tricks Stories
- Pair of Battle of 84 Games Moved to Danbury Ice Arena
- Hat Tricks Score Five Goals for Second Straight Game, Sweep Prowlers
- Hat Tricks Push Past Prowlers 5-4 in Port Huron
- Hat Tricks Fall 3-2 in Thanksgiving Eve Showdown in Binghamton
- Hat Tricks Put up Seven Spot, Snap Four-Game Skid