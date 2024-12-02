Pair of Battle of 84 Games Moved to Danbury Ice Arena

December 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks, Hudson Valley Venom, and Federal Prospects Hockey League have announced a change in venue for two upcoming games originally scheduled to take place at the Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh, NY. The matchups, still designated as Venom home games, will be held at the Danbury Ice Arena in Danbury, CT on the following dates:

Friday, December 13, 2024 | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 4, 2025 | 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for both games are available for $15 and can be purchased online through Tixr. Special pricing is available for Danbury Hat Tricks season ticket holders, who can secure tickets for just $10 by contacting Herm Sorcher via email at herm@danburyhattricks.com or by calling 973-713-7547.

