Sea Wolves Start out Strong But Lose Momentum in Crushing Loss to the Columbus River Dragons

December 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves ended their three game weekend on Sunday, December 1st 2024 with a matchup at home against the Columbus River Dragons.

During the first period, the Sea Wolves got off to a rocket start with 2 unanswered goals. The first coming at 2:24 when #26 Hussey Brendan got a goal that bounced off the top bar and barely passed the line. The assists were by #27 Jacob Renaud-Viau and #4 Matt Stoia. The second goal came not long after when #55 Tanner Coleman scored at 4:39 with help from #86 Chuck Costello and #26 Brendan Hussey. However, the River Dragons would soon fire back when at 6:48 #71 Jmaeff Alexander scored to keep the game within one goal and was assisted by #15 Kyle Moore and #88 Ryan Moore.

The action continued Into the second period, however it did see a drop in scoring. However, the River Dragons were able to find the back of the net to score the lone goal at 16:49. This came when #88 Ryan Hunter scored off a pass from #25 Jordan Popoff on a rush.

The momentum the Sea Wolves had during the first was sadly lost during the third period, as the River Dragons would score 3 goals in the third.The goals were scored at 3:29, 14:29 and 16:08. The first was by #24 Ryan Galvin with assists by #17 Austin Daae and #12 Anderson Hugh. The second goal came from #15 Kyle Moore and assisted by #19 Hunter Bersani and #71 Alexander Jmaeff. The final goal came from #10 Cody Wickline and assisted by #17 Austin Daae and #24 Ryan Galvin.

Goaltending tonight was definitely more in favor for the River Dragons, as #31 Sammy Bernard put on a clinic allowing only 2 goals on 45 shots and turning away 43 shots with a save percentage of .956. However, #33 Samuel Best would try and find his groove but allowed 5 goals on 35 shots against and turning away 30 of them for a save percentage of .857.

The Mississippi Sea Wolves end their 5 game home streak with a game on Friday, December 6th 2024 against the Columbus River Dragons at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale at both the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office and at Ticketmaster.

