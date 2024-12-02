Moccasins Name Gary Gill Head Coach

December 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins announced today the hiring of Gary Gill as the team's new head coach, following Justin "Mo" Levac's resignation.

Levac posted a 5-6-4-0-1 record with the Moccasins, who currently sit in sixth place in the Continental Division.

"Levac has been an integral part of our team's journey," said Parker Moskal, Managing Partner and President. "We are deeply grateful for the dedication, hard work, and passion he brought to the role every single day and for stepping into the Head Coach role early in the season. We wish him nothing but success in all future endeavors."

Gill joins the Moccasins after most recently serving as Head Coach and General Manager of the Richmond Generals in the USPHL. He also has professional head coaching experience with the Columbus River Dragons and Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary to the Moccasins organization," said Moskal. "He brings energy, leadership and an impressive track record that we're confident will guide us to success. Gill is known for his ability to passionately inspire teams and fostering a cohesive environment that brings out the best in each player"

A native of Montreal, QC, Gill previously held roles in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) with the Reading Royals and in the Central Hockey League (CHL) with the Mississippi RiverKings as well as in the SPHL with Mississippi RiverKings and has over 400 career coaching wins spanning 14 seasons.

Gill will make his Moccasins coaching debut this week against the Danville Dashers in Illinois on December 6th.

