Wolves vs. Venom this Saturday

December 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







There is an added HOME GAME on Saturday, December 7th against the Hudson Valley Venom. Doors open at 6:00pm and puck drops at 7:30pm.

Be sure to wear your ugly sweaters. There will be a prize awarded to the ugliest sweater.

Tickets can be purchased at your local Kinney Drugs or at the door. NOTE: Tickets are NOT available online for this game at this time.

Adults (20+): $16.00

Youth (12-19): $14.00

Child (3-11): $12.00

Military and Senior (55+): $14.00

For group sales of 10 or more people, please submit your request at the link below to receive a discounted group rate of $10.00 per person:

Group Sales

** SEASON PASS HOLDERS **

This game is included as part of your 2024-2025 Season Pass Holder package at no additional cost to you. Just show your badge at the door for entry.

