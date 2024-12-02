Hudson Valley Venom Announce Schedule Updates

NEWBURGH, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) announced several schedule updates for the 2024-25 season.

The home game scheduled for Saturday, December 7 against the Watertown Wolves will now be played at Watertown Arena, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Home games scheduled for Friday, December 13 and Saturday, January 4, each against the Danbury Hat Tricks, will now be played at Danbury Arena. The Dec. 13 game will start at 7:30 p.m. and the Jan. 4 game will begin at 7 p.m.

Each of those two games against the Hat Tricks is still designated as a Venom home game despite the venue change.

The Venom (4-6-1) next play at Watertown against the Wolves on Saturday. The game will be streamed on the Wolves official YouTube page.

