Paige Bueckers DROPS 44 PTS vs. LA: Most Points by a Rookie in WNBA History!

Published on August 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Historic night in Dallas. Paige Bueckers scores 44 points, the most by a rookie in WNBA history, surpassing Candace Parker's 40. She becomes the first player in league history to record 40+ points on 80% FG, and it also marks the highest-scoring performance of the 2025 season.

