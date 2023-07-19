PaddleHeads Prevail in 'Knockout' for 2nd Consecutive Night

MISSOULA, MT- 9 innings would prove to not be enough in game 1 of this series between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Ogden Raptors. Game 2 would also prove to provide a lot of drama as both teams would hold momentum at different points in the action. The Raptors would draw first blood jumping to the lead in the first 3 innings. The PaddleHeads would then storm back behind a huge rally in the middle innings to take the lead themselves. This set up a dramatic stretch run in the final 3 innings. For the 2nd night in a row, 9 innings would not be enough to decide a victor between these 2 clubs.

Ogden would score 5 runs in the 7th, and 8th to erase a deficit of that margin to tie things up at 8 runs apiece. For the 2nd consecutive night however, Missoula would manage to keep the action deadlocked in regulation as the game was sent to a 'Knockout' for the 2nd night in a row. After a victor could not be crowned in the 1st 2 rounds, the Raptors would leave the door open for 1st baseman Luis Navarro. Needing just 1 home run to give Missoula a win, Navarrow would come through on his first swing launching a home run to left to give the PaddleHeads a win in a 'knockout' round for the 2nd day in a row.

