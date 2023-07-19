Chukars Drop their First of the Second Half

IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Chukars and Jackalopes squared off to kick off the second half on Tuesday Evening at Melaleuca Field.

Bryant Bagshaw got the start for the Chukars, while Justin Kleinsorge was on the bump for the Jackalopes.

Grand Junction scored early and often in this one, posting four runs in the first inning, and another seven in the third.

Idaho Falls answered with five runs in the bottom of the fourth, but gave all of those runs right back to Grand Junction in the top of the fifth. Chuks put up a four-spot in the sixth, one in the seventh and eighth innings each, and two in the ninth. Ultimately the pitching let up a startling 20 runs in this game, and there was not a whole lot more that the bats could do.

The Chukars felt out of this one early in the third inning, but put up a productive 13 runs on 16 hits in the ballgame. They committed four errors in the field, and was certainly a key factor in the loss. Idaho Falls has now lost a season-most eight games in a row.

The highlights from the Chukars included two players in this one. Jorge Gonzalez tossed 3.2 innings and didn't give up an earned run. Hitting wise, CJ Dunn returned from injury, and played in his first game in over five weeks. He went 3-6 in his return, while blasting a huge three-run home run. Eduardo Acosta also looked good in this one, going 2-4 with his first career home run as well.

The Chuks will look to bounce back at home on Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.

