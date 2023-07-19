Maybach's No-No Through 8 Highlights 8-3 Mustang Win

July 19, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







A no-hitter through eight innings from starting left-hander Pat Maybach highlights the 8-3 Mustang win over the Range Riders.

Maybach was sensational for the Mustangs, throwing a complete game gem. He allowed just two hits and three runs while striking out ten batters. His outstanding effort marks the first nine-inning complete game for a Mustang since Tyler Mahle did it against Ogden July 13th, 2014 in a 12-0 Mustang win.

In the third inning, with a 1-0 lead, the Mustangs offense exploded for four runs. Connor Denning singled to bring home Mikey Edie, who tripled with one out, and then Mitch Moralez followed with a single to center field. An error by the center fielder allowed Moralez to advance to second while Gabe Wurtz scored. Taylor Lomack then stepped up and hit a single to the pitcher, driving in Moralez for the third run of the inning. John Michael Faile added to the lead with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Lomack. By the end of the third, the Mustangs had a commanding 5-0 lead.

The fourth inning saw more offensive fireworks from the Mustangs, with Mikey Edie crushing a triple to right-center field, driving in two more runs. Moralez contributed with a groundout, allowing Edie to score, extending the lead to 8-0.

Despite their best efforts, the Glacier Range Riders struggled to generate consistent offense against the Mustangs' pitching. Jackson Raper managed to provide a glimmer of hope for the Riders in the ninth inning when he hit a three-run homer, preventing the shutout.

The Mustangs will attempt to pick up the road series win at 7:05 p.m. Thursday with pre-game coverage at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.