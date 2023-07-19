Maybach's No-No Through 8 Highlights 8-3 Mustang Win
July 19, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release
A no-hitter through eight innings from starting left-hander Pat Maybach highlights the 8-3 Mustang win over the Range Riders.
Maybach was sensational for the Mustangs, throwing a complete game gem. He allowed just two hits and three runs while striking out ten batters. His outstanding effort marks the first nine-inning complete game for a Mustang since Tyler Mahle did it against Ogden July 13th, 2014 in a 12-0 Mustang win.
In the third inning, with a 1-0 lead, the Mustangs offense exploded for four runs. Connor Denning singled to bring home Mikey Edie, who tripled with one out, and then Mitch Moralez followed with a single to center field. An error by the center fielder allowed Moralez to advance to second while Gabe Wurtz scored. Taylor Lomack then stepped up and hit a single to the pitcher, driving in Moralez for the third run of the inning. John Michael Faile added to the lead with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Lomack. By the end of the third, the Mustangs had a commanding 5-0 lead.
The fourth inning saw more offensive fireworks from the Mustangs, with Mikey Edie crushing a triple to right-center field, driving in two more runs. Moralez contributed with a groundout, allowing Edie to score, extending the lead to 8-0.
Despite their best efforts, the Glacier Range Riders struggled to generate consistent offense against the Mustangs' pitching. Jackson Raper managed to provide a glimmer of hope for the Riders in the ninth inning when he hit a three-run homer, preventing the shutout.
