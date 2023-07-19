Greenwalt Wins Game 1 Over Raptors In 'knockout Round'

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened the 2nd half of the Pioneer League season on Tuesday night in game 1 of a 6 game slate opposite the Ogden Raptors. After both teams won the 1st half pennant in their respective divisions, these squads would search for an early boost of momentum at Allegiance Field. Missoula would jump ahead in the early innings only to watch Ogden battle back into things down the stretch in the final 3 frames. After the dust settled in regulation, action would be deadlocked at 7 runs apiece. This meant that it was 'Dinger Time' in the Garden City as the PaddleHeads would face their first 'Knockout Round 'of the regular season.

The Raptors would send Designated hitter Damien Henderson to the plate in the 1st round of the knockout. The Utah native would hit one to the track in the round, but would fail to clear the wall with any of his 5 swings. This left the door open for PaddleHeads' center fielder Keaton Greenwalt. Needing just 1 home run in the round, Greenwalt would not let things get dramatic. The 2nd year PaddleHeads would launch the first pitch he swung at over the left field fence giving Missoula their first knockout win of the season.

