Solo Shots Power Range Riders to Tenth Straight

July 19, 2023







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (1-0 second half, 32-15) survived a defensive affair Tuesday night, triumphing over the Billings Mustangs (0-1 second half, 19-30) by a score of 5-3. Ben Fitzgerald, Mason Dinesen and Kingston Liniak all had solo home runs while Justin Coleman locked it down with his fifth save of the season.

The Mustangs putting Range Rider starting pitcher Nick Zegna under duress early, loading the bases in the first before Zegna escaped the jam. In the second, Billings did cash in, this time with a two-run double, then adding one more in the third with a solo home run.

Down three, Glacier struck back in the bottom of that inning, thanks to a clutch single from Dean Miller that easily scored Gabe Howell from second. In the fourth, the Range Riders drew it even as Ben Fitzgerald went yard for the eighth time this season, followed closely by Mason Dinesen rocking a shot as well, for his seventh homer in 2023.

Zegna started to lock in on the mound in the fourth. The right-hander finished his five-inning outing with eight straight outs before handing the contest to Noah Barros who fired two innings scoreless and struck out two batters. Michael YaSenka pitched a 1-2-3 eighth with two strikeouts and Glacier added insurance in the bottom of the inning with a clutch Matt Clayton RBI single.

Justin Coleman came out for the final three outs with a two-run buffer and slammed the door shut after allowing a leadoff single. Coleman got a fly out to right field then struck out the final two batters to grab the save.

The Range Riders have railed off 10 straight wins, which continues their longest win streak in franchise history, as well as ties the longest winning streak by any PBL team this year. They will look to set a new mark on Wednesday night with another matchup against Billings starting at 7:05 PM at Glacier Bank Park.

