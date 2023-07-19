Challenger Little League Program Grows Alongside PaddleHeads' Commitment to Community

Challenger Little League, a nationwide adaptive program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges, has called Ogren Park Allegiance Field home for longer than the Missoula PaddleHeads have. The program has provided people of all abilities an opportunity to play baseball since 2010, touching hearts all around the Missoula community.

Coach Kevin Miltko brought Challenger baseball to PaddleHeads Senior Director Kim Klages-Johns and President of Baseball Operations Matt Ellis 13 years ago. A program that started with eight kids has grown to over 30 Challenger athletes, who are accompanied by buddies on the field and cheering family members in the stands.

Klages-Johns and Ellis are familiar faces at weekly Challenger practices, recognized by Challenger athletes and parents alike. Klages-Johns values the powerful relationships that Challenger baseball brings to the community.

"The relationships are great, and there's just not really a whole lot that touches it. You've got Addie running off the field with her little arms wide open because she's so happy she's here, and they're always smiling. They don't pout, they don't pitch fits, they all cheer for each other, it's just the way it's supposed to be," Klages- Johns said.

Challenger games give participating families opportunities to connect in more ways than one. 15-year-old Challenger athlete Aaron Miller's favorite part of Challenger events is playing catch with his dad.

"That's why I like coming here and playing catch with Dad, because I like the sensation of actually catching a ball. I honestly think it's a nice bonding moment because we usually don't see each other too often," Miller said.

Aaron's dad Brian Miller appreciates the time to connect with his son and the wealth of opportunity that Challenger provides for the Missoula community.

"It gives every kid the opportunity to play baseball, and not many kids can say they play on a minor league baseball field once a week," Miller said.

For the Colmans, Challenger games are a family affair. 8-year-old Challenger athlete Addie Colman is supported on the field by her 11-year-old sister Jewels. Jewels says she's learned a thing or two from Challenger baseball herself.

"These kids are a lot more capable than I think, and they're really good at baseball," Colman said.

Marilyn Smith, mother to 18-year-old Challenger athlete Olivia Smith, appreciates the simplicity that Challenger baseball restores to sports.

"Everybody is a winner. Everybody is having a good time," Smith said.

In their three years of Challenger baseball, Marilyn has noticed Olivia developing transferable skills from her baseball contests.

"It has helped her. Sport isn't really her thing, and it's great team building. She has developed her cheering leading, you know, helping the team and clapping. It's a process, and it's been great," Smith said.

Olivia has each Challenger event circled on her calendar. She looks forward to weekly games for the opportunity to cheer on her friends. When her mom asked her how hitting the baseball made her heart feel, Olivia responded enthusiastically.

"Happy," she said.

Jessie Crowley's 16-year-old son Jacob was reluctant to join Challenger baseball. Jacob has since fallen in love with the program, and Jessie remarks that the opportunity the Challenger affords its athletes is a unique one.

"I think that it's a little bit different than the sports at school because instead of it feeling like a special opportunity where they set aside and play easy with a kid that maybe has a different ability level, here they just all play to the best of their ability, and they fit in," Crowley said.

Crowley, along with Klages-Johns and the PaddleHeads organization, is eager to spread the word amongst the Missoula community to grow the program and spread the joy of Challenger baseball to athletes and spectators alike.

We encourage fans to join us this Saturday at Ogren Park Allegiance Field to experience the delight of our annual Challenger baseball game. Gates open at 6:00 pm with Challenger first pitch at 6:15 and PaddleHeads first pitch at 7:30 pm.

"It just puts everything into perspective. I mean we work for a professional baseball team, and this is the best thing we do, no doubt. These kids are happy. They are just full of joy to be playing here," Klages-Johns said.

