PaddleHeads Notch 2 Wins Over Mustangs Saturday

July 27, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads began the process of making up for lost time on Saturday night in play with the Billings Mustangs. To get things started, action would resume continuing Wednesday's affair that was brought to a halt due to severe weather. Both teams would then play in a 7-inning affair after the conclusion of this game. Surely this was a unique circumstance for both teams. But It would prove to be worth the wait for the PaddleHeads after the dust settled in both battles.

A 5-run push in innings 5 through 7 would be enough for the PaddleHeads offense to battle back from a 2-run deficit in action from the suspended affair to grab the lead. Ethan Swanson would manage to bring the PaddleHeads home in the top of the 9th to preserve a 11-10 win in the first game of the night.

Alfredo Villa would make sure game 2 was nowhere near as dramatic in a 7-inning complete game. Villa would also receive a lot of help from the home run ball in a 10-2 win in Saturday's 7 inning affair. This scenario allowed the PaddleHeads to add a pair of wins to their total when things were all said and done.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.