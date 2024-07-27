Mustangs Drop Two Saturday

The game scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, resulted in a 11-10 Mustangs loss. Missoula took game two of the doubleheader 10-2.

Mustangs pounced on the Paddleheads starter Reece Fields in the first inning with a RBI single by Brendan Ryan, and a three-run home run by Gabe Wurtz to go up 4-0.

Missoula hit an RBI double from Roberto Pena and Mike Rosario hit a two-run home run to make it a 1-run game.

Abe Valdez provided some cushion in the third with an RBI single to lead 5-3. Missoula took their first lead of the game on an RBI single by Josh Elvir and a two-RBI single by Kamron Willman to take a 6-3 lead.

Taylor Lomack led off the fourth with an error, while Brendan Ryan reached hit by a pitch, and Connor Denning singled. Gary Lora picked up a two-run double, while Jacob Kline grounded out to bring home another run to lead 8-6.

Ethan McRae retired the first two batters in the fourth, and in a 2-2 count, the game was suspended due to weather.

The game resumed Saturday afternoon with Grant Taylor on the mound facing Roberto Pena in that very same situation with nobody on and the Mustangs leading 8-6. Taylor punched Pena out on one pitch to end that inning.

The Paddleheads picked up a run in the fifth to make it a one-run game, while Abe Valdez hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it a 9-7 lead for the Mustangs.

Missoula collected an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth by Mike Rosario to make it a 9-8 game.

The Paddleheads got to Taylor in the seventh with a two out walk by Carlos Perez, a single by Banks Tolley, with a two-RBI double by Patrick Chung to lead 11-9. The Mustangs fought back in the eighth with an RBI single by Kline, and had the tying and go-ahead runs aboard in the ninth inning, but fell short with a 10-9 loss.

In Game Two, Alfredo Villa shoved his way through a seven inning complete game.

The Paddleheads hit five home runs against starting pitcher Greg Blackman. Pena hit the first in the bottom of the first, while the Mustangs collected a Gabe Wurtz RBI single to tie it at 1.

In the bottom of the second, Alec Sanchez led off the inning with a homer, while Taylor Smith hit a two-run jack, and Pena hit his second homer to lead 6-1.

The Ponies fought back in the third with a Kline leadoff triple, and he came home to score on a sac fly by Brendan Ryan to make it 6-2.

Missoula picked up another Smith home run to make it a 7-2 game, but Adam Fogel picked up an RBI single to make it 8-2.

A two-RBI double by Smith made it a 10-2 game, the final score.

The Mustangs have a chance to split the six-game series in Missoula Sunday afternoon with a double-header. Justin Fuson has the mound for game one, while Jacob Bradshaw has the hill for game two.

Coverage starts at 1:55 p.m. with first pitch at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

