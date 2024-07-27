PaddleHeads Get Back on the Horse in 24-3 Win
July 27, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
MISSOULA, MT - After a severe storm brought play to a screaming halt on Wednesday night, action in a 6-game series resumed on Friday between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Billings Mustangs. After opening the series with a lot of success offensively, Billings would strike in the early innings, jumping to the lead in the top of the 1st. To say that the PaddleHeads attack would have a rebuttal in quick order would maybe be putting things lightly.
After the first 2 outs were recorded in the 1st inning, Missoula would see 12 consecutive batters reach in a 9-run barrage. The PaddleHeads would tally 15 runs in the first 3 innings combined to race to a comfortable advantage. Nick Parker, and Trent Anderson would also keep the Mustangs under wraps on the flipside allowing only 3 combined hits. The end result would be a 24-3 demolition of the Mustangs.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from July 27, 2024
- Four Homers Powers Missoula Past Mustangs - Billings Mustangs
- PaddleHeads Get Back on the Horse in 24-3 Win - Missoula PaddleHeads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.