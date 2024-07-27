Chukars Splashout Sixteen Runs to Beat Great Falls

Idaho Falls - The Chukars (25-33,5-5) and Great Falls Voyagers (20-38,4-6) met for the fourth game of a six-game stand at Melaleuca Field on Friday for Braves Night at the park in front of 3,116 fans. The Chukars took an early lead and cruised to a 16-5 win.

Chukars starting pitcher Tyler Naumann threw six innings while giving up no earned runs and striking out four. Naumann earned his second consecutive quality start for his effort to take his record to 3-2.

Offensively the Chukars had every man aside from one in the starting nine recorded a base hit with the team totaling 17 knocks over their eight innings at the plate.

Manager Troy Percival has set a clear goal for his ball club to win the next two games to set the table for a huge series next week in the State Capital against the Boise Hawks.

