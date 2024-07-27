Four Homers Powers Missoula Past Mustangs

Mustangs fall behind early and lose the Friday night game 24-6.

Mustangs pitchers surrendered a season-high tying 26 hits Friday.

Mustangs starter Ethan Ross struck out the first two batters he faced, but they would be the only outs he records as the Paddleheads sent the next 11 batters to the dish without recording an out.

Jacob Kline gave the Mustangs an early 1-0 lead with a solo home-run in a 1-2 count.

The paddleheads had four straight hits, with three straight RBI doubles - one by Adam Fogel, one by Alec Sanchez, and another by Collin Runge to go up 3-1.

Taylor Smith hit an RBI single in the infield that scored two to go up 5-1.

Patrick Chung, Roberto Pena, and Fogel collected singles to score a total of four more runs and the Paddleheads jumped ahead by a score of 9-1.

Missoula picked up another six runs in the bottom of the third with a three-run home run by Roberto Pena and an RBI double by Fogel and an RBI single by Sanchez to lead 15-1.

A Connor Denning RBI double gave the Mustangs some life in the top of the fourth, while Denning scored on an error by Missoula shortstop Kamron Willman to cut the lead to 15-3.

Back-to-back homers in the bottom of the fourth by Rosario and Fogel gave the Paddleheads a 17-3 advantage.

Willman added to the Missoula party with a two-run home run to give the Paddleheads a 19-3 lead over the Mustangs after five innings.

Three more scored in the bottom of the sixth on a two-RBI double by Alec Sanchez and Smith gathered his second hit with his third RBI to lead 22-3.

Mustangs committed two errors in the bottom of the eighth which led to two more runs as the Paddleheads led 24-3.

