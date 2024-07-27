Kleinsorge Shines in 13-0 Win

July 27, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







DAVIS, Calif. -- Following a 3-0 shutout loss to the Yolo High Wheelers on Thursday, the Ballers returned the favor on Friday. They stomped the High Wheelers 13-0, their second shutout victory of the season.

Justin Kleinsorge, Brody Eglite and Alex Escobar combined to blank the High Wheelers. Kleinsorge turned in his best start yet for Oakland, allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. He punched out six High Wheelers and earned his first win as a Baller.

With two outs in the second, Nick Adgar reached on an error by Yolo shortstop Bobby Lada. It burnt the High Wheelers one pitch later, as Brad Burckel sprayed a broken-bat RBI double down the left-field line to put the Ballers on the board. On the very next pitch, Payton Harden launched an opposite-field, three-run bomb to extend the early advantage to 4-0.

Noah Martinez led off the third and promptly smashed a solo shot to left center for his 10th long ball of the year. Later in the frame, Josh Leslie served an RBI single into right to increase Oakland's cushion to 6-0.

The Ballers didn't bring any more runs home until the seventh, but when they did it came in the form of a four-spot. A couple of Yolo errors, a wild pitch and a balk helped them put up a crooked number in the frame.

Oakland made it a baker's dozen in the eighth. Dondrei Hubbard doubled for his third hit of the night, and Tripp Clark ripped a two-bagger to left for his first professional RBI. Finally, Tyler Lozano plated Clark with an infield hit, as his third knock of the game finished the scoring.

After Eglite threw two scoreless frames, Escobar entered for the first time as a professional. He completed the shutout with his first strikeout, pushing Brayland Skinner off the plate with an inside pitch which was called ball four before being overturned to strike three.

The Ballers welcome the High Wheelers back for game two of the series on Saturday, with first pitch set for 4:35 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.