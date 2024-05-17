Packard Blast Walks It off in 12th

May 17, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Spencer Packard clubbed a walk-off two-run home run, just fair down the right field line, in the 12th inning to send the Arkansas Travelers to a 4-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. It was the Travs' second extra inning victory in the past three games. The only lead of the night for Arkansas was at the end of the game. There were chances to win the game for the Travs in the 10th and 11th innings with the bases loaded and one out in the 10th and the winning run at second and none out in the 11th. Seven Arkansas pitchers combined to not allow an earned run over the 12 innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas tied the game in the seventh inning executing a double steal with runners at first and third. Jared Oliva took second just beating the throw while Grant Witherspoon touched the plate with a steal of home.

* Travis Kuhn and Jarod Bayless allowed only the automatic runners to score in the 11th and 12th innings to keep the Travs within striking distance.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Spencer Packard: 2-4, 2 BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Luis Curvelo: 2 IP

* RHP Travis Kuhn: 2 IP, UER, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas is now 4-1 in extra-inning games this season.

* Travs pitching struck out only 3 but did not allow and earned run over all 12 innings.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with RHP Logan Evans (3-1, 1.34) making the start against RHP Luinder Avila (1-3, 7.40). It is Mad Mallards week and a Fireworks Friday with country music. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

Texas League Stories from May 17, 2024

