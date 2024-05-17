Bedell's Stellar Outing Not Enough on Friday

May 17, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Midland RockHounds (25-12) scored six runs in the top of the 8th inning to erase a 4-1 Springfield lead as the Cardinals (20-16) dropped their sixth game in a row with a 9-4 loss on Friday night at Hammons Field. The defeat for Springfield was the Birds' 8th straight loss at Hammons Field, the longest home losing streak since 2013.

Decisions:

W: Wander Guante (1-0)

L: Ryan Shreve (1-1)

Notables:

Cardinals' starter Ian Bedell turned in his best outing of the season, firing a career-high 7.0 innings allowing just three hits and one run with six strikeouts.

Bedell's 7.0 IP tied a season high for a Springfield starter. Tink Hence went 7.0 innings on April 30 at Tulsa.

RJ Yeager homered for the first time since April 25 and now has a team-high 6 longballs on the season.

The RockHounds' 6-run inning was the 29th time the Cardinals have allowed a 3+ run inning this season.

Ryan Shreve allowed his first earned run since April 11, a stretch that spanned 7 appearances.

After a 15-7 April, the Cardinals are 5-9 in May.

The Cardinals have lost 8 straight at Hammons Field, tying the franchise record for longest home losing streak (May 23-June 6, 2013).

On Deck:

Satruday, May 18: SPR RHP Tink Hence (3-1, 3.60) vs MID RHP Royber Salinas (2-1, 3.29)

Infuze Credit Union & Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night with Military Appreciation Fireworks

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app, MiLB.TV

What a night for Ian Bedell in a career-high seven inning outing.

Final line: 7.0 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 6 K, just 81 pitches. pic.twitter.com/D6XdHghc5n

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.