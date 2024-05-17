Bedell's Stellar Outing Not Enough on Friday
May 17, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Midland RockHounds (25-12) scored six runs in the top of the 8th inning to erase a 4-1 Springfield lead as the Cardinals (20-16) dropped their sixth game in a row with a 9-4 loss on Friday night at Hammons Field. The defeat for Springfield was the Birds' 8th straight loss at Hammons Field, the longest home losing streak since 2013.
Decisions:
W: Wander Guante (1-0)
L: Ryan Shreve (1-1)
Notables:
Cardinals' starter Ian Bedell turned in his best outing of the season, firing a career-high 7.0 innings allowing just three hits and one run with six strikeouts.
Bedell's 7.0 IP tied a season high for a Springfield starter. Tink Hence went 7.0 innings on April 30 at Tulsa.
RJ Yeager homered for the first time since April 25 and now has a team-high 6 longballs on the season.
The RockHounds' 6-run inning was the 29th time the Cardinals have allowed a 3+ run inning this season.
Ryan Shreve allowed his first earned run since April 11, a stretch that spanned 7 appearances.
After a 15-7 April, the Cardinals are 5-9 in May.
The Cardinals have lost 8 straight at Hammons Field, tying the franchise record for longest home losing streak (May 23-June 6, 2013).
On Deck:
Satruday, May 18: SPR RHP Tink Hence (3-1, 3.60) vs MID RHP Royber Salinas (2-1, 3.29)
Infuze Credit Union & Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night with Military Appreciation Fireworks
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app, MiLB.TV
What a night for Ian Bedell in a career-high seven inning outing.
Final line: 7.0 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 6 K, just 81 pitches. pic.twitter.com/D6XdHghc5n
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 17, 2024
- Bedell's Stellar Outing Not Enough on Friday - Springfield Cardinals
- Missions Walk-off Hooks in 10 Innings - San Antonio Missions
- Naturals Drop Extra Inning Affair with Travelers - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Packard Blast Walks It off in 12th - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Fail to Hold Lead, Lose Third Straight - Tulsa Drillers
- Riders Sweep Doubleheader Against Amarillo, Scoring 10 Runs In Each Game - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.