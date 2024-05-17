Snelling Outduels Bloss, Missions Win in Extras

SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks, totaling 30 hits over their past two games, were held in check by lefty Robby Snelling, who helped lead the Missions to a 3-2 win in 10 innings Friday night at Wolff Stadium.

Snelling, the Padres top pitching prospect according to MLB.com, yielded only two base runners over six innings, an infield hit by Kenedy Corona in the second and a triple off the bat of Pascanel Ferreras to start the fifth. Jordan Brewer cashed in the three-bagger with a sac fly to right, making it a 2-1 game.

Hooks starter Jake Bloss permitted only two hits in his five frames. After Bloss set down the first seven Missions, Ripken Reyes tripled in the third before coming home on a sac fly by Clay Dungan. The other knock against Bloss was a Marcos Castanon solo home run in the fourth.

Bloss owns a 1.06 ERA in his three Double-A starts.

Corpus Christi managed to tie the score in the eighth. Rolando Espinosa cracked a single into center to up his hitting streak to five games. Espinosa then moved to second on a balk by Yovanny Cruz, and with two away in the frame, came home on a base hit by Ryan Wrobleski.

Jacob DeLabio rolled a pair of double plays in two scoreless innings out of the Hooks pen. Lefty Brayan De Paula needed 16 pitches to retire each of the six men he faced.

The Hooks had a great chance at snapping the stalemate in the ninth, with Chas McCormick and Jacob Melton recording singles to start the inning. Javien Sandridge countered with three consecutive strikeouts to end the threat.

After Sandridge posted a zero in the 10th, a sac bunt and sac fly in the home half won the game for San Antonio.

