Triple Play Helps Drillers Snap Losing Streak

May 17, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers' Austin Beck in action

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers played from behind most of the game on Friday night but used a three-run seventh inning to take the lead for good and earn an 8-6 win over the Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK field. The win was sealed by the Drillers turning their first triple play in ten years.

With runners at first and second base and no outs in the ninth inning, Tanner Schobel grounded into what appeared to be a routine 6-4-3 double play. After the second out was recorded at first base, Noah Cardenas rounded third base and started to walk toward the Wichita dugout. Brandon Lewis alertly threw over to third base, and Taylor Young tagged out Cardenas to complete the triple play and end the game.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Tulsa and was its first over the Wind Surge this week.

Wichita put the Drillers behind in the first inning by scoring two runs on a sacrifice fly and an RBI double.

Andrew Cossetti drove in two more for the Wind Surge in the second inning with a two-run homer.

The Drillers played from behind for most of the night but scored their first three runs in the third inning. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Yeiner Fernandez, who singled home two runs. Brandon Lewis followed with a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-3.

Wichita added a fifth run in the third, but Tulsa answered with a lucrative third inning to tie the game. Brendon Davis and Diego Cartaya each hit solo home runs to make the score 5-5.

Consecutive doubles in the fourth put the Wind Surge back on top.

Tulsa finally gained the lead in the seventh inning with the help of an error. With a runner at third base and two outs, Davis hit a groundball that was misplayed by third baseman Jake Rucker, keeping the inning alive and scoring a run. One batter later, Austin Beck drove in two more with a single to right field that put Tulsa ahead 8-6.

The Drillers bullpen was outstanding over the final innings. Antonio Knowles worked two scoreless frames and struck out four of the eight batters he faced.

Logan Boyer entered in the ninth and earned his second save of the season thanks to the game-ending triple play.

INSIDE THE GAMES

*The last triple play for Tulsa occurred on August 15 of the 2014 season when third baseman Jayson Langfels, second baseman Trevor Story and first baseman Ryan Caseteel turned a grounder from Frisco's Trever Adams into a 5-4-3 triple play at ONEOK Field. It didn't help produce a win as the Drillers were beaten 8-2 by the RoughRiders.

*The win gave the Drillers their fourth win in the 2024 edition of the Coors Light Propeller Series. Tulsa trails Wichita 6-4 in the season series between the two teams with 14 games still to be played.

*Knowles recorded his first win of the year thanks to his two scoreless innings.

*Activated to the Drillers roster on Friday, Jared Karros made his first Double A start in the game. Karros was charged with all six Wichita runs on seven hits and six walks with two strikeouts. He is the son of former Los Angeles Dodger Eric Karros.

*The home runs from Davis and Cartaya were the fourth of the season for both.

*Reliever Michael Hobbs also had a scoreless night. The St. Mary's University product pitched two perfect innings and struck out four in his twelfth appearance this season.

*Fernandez increased his on-base streak to 24 straight games, finishing 1-for-4. The streak is tied for the longest active streak in the Texas League.

*Pitcher Hyun-il Choi also rejoined the team on Friday, and Yon Castro was placed on the Temporary Inactive List.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will continue their series with the Wind Surge on Saturday night at ONEOK Field with game five of the six-game series. Starting time is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

WCH - TBA

TUL - LHP Justin Wrobleski (2-1, 4.86 ERA)

