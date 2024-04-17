Owner Cary Ross Wins FPHL Founders Award

April 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Carolina Thunderbirds owner Cary Ross was given the FPHL Founders Award by the league, the FPHL announced on Wednesday. This is an annual award to a person(s) or group for their outstanding service and commitment to the FPHL.

Ross has been an ownership partner with the Carolina Thunderbirds since the team's inception in 2017 and has been the team's Director of Hockey Operations since May of 2022. Ross, a native of Chicago, Illinois, who moved to Winston-Salem with his wife Lisa, has helped oversee a record year for the Carolina Thunderbirds in sponsorship and tickets, with the Thunderbirds setting a franchise record in sellouts for home games this season while helping promote the game of hockey in the greater Piedmont Triad area.

The Thunderbirds begin their hunt for a second Commissioner's Cup Trophy on Friday evening against Port Huron. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. for game one from McMorran Arena

