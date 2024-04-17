Blue Ridge Bobcats Launch "Drive for Five" Season Ticket Drive for the 2024-25 Season

Wytheville, - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are excited to announce the launch of the "Drive for Five" season ticket drive for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The goal: to sell 500 season tickets and rally the community behind the team as they embark on another thrilling season of hockey.

The "Drive for Five" campaign aims to build on the momentum of previous seasons and expand the Bobcats' dedicated fan base. By reaching the target of 500 season tickets, the team hopes to create an electric atmosphere at every game and provide unparalleled support for the players on their quest for success.

"We are incredibly excited to kick off the 'Drive for Five' season ticket drive," said Executive VP of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Our fans are the heart and soul of our organization, and their unwavering support fuels our passion on the ice. With their help, we're confident we can achieve our goal of 500 season tickets from our previous 146 holders and make the 2024-25 season one to remember."

Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive benefits, including priority access to the best brand new seats, savings compared to individual game tickets, and special perks throughout the season. Plus, by securing their seats early, fans can guarantee their spot for every exhilarating game, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the action. Keep up with our progress on our website.

Join the "Drive for Five" and be a part of the Blue Ridge Bobcats' journey to success! Together, we can pack the arena and cheer our team to victory all season long. Contact us at 276-335-2100 or email Jenna at jlewis@blueridgebobcats.com

