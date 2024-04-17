Dave Jackson and Cary Ross Earn FPHL Founders Award

April 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces its selections for the FPHL Founders Award. This is an annual award to a person(s) or group for their outstanding service and commitment to the FPHL. This selection is from a voting process by (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League Staff.

The FPHL Congratulates Dave Jackson & Cary Ross as the recipients for 2023-24 FPHL Founders Award.

Dave Jackson is completing his second season in the FPHL as the Director of Player Safety. Dave's experience and contributions that he has brought to the FPHL has been instrumental in the growth and development of the league. Having spent nearly 30 years in the National Hockey League, Dave officiated 1,546 Regular Season and 83 Post Season games. Although Dave retired from his on ice duties in 2018, he still continues to be an integral part of the hockey world. He is also a rules analyst for the NHL Broadcast Team on ESPN and Director of Officiating for the 3ICE summer Pro League.

Cary Ross has been an ownership partner with the Carolina Thunderbirds since the team's inception in 2017 and has been the team's Director of Hockey Operations since May of 2022. Ross, a native of Chicago, Illinois, who moved to Winston-Salem with his wife Lisa, has helped oversee a record year for the Carolina Thunderbirds in sponsorship and tickets, with the Thunderbirds setting a franchise record in sellouts for home games this season while helping promote the game of hockey in the greater Piedmont Triad area.

ANDREAS JOHANSSON, FPHL EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces its selection for the FPHL Executive of The Year. This is An annual award determined in a vote of the FPHL Board of Governors and then a verification by the FPHL League Staff.

The FPHL Congratulates Andreas Johansson of the Binghamton Black Bears as the recipient for 2023-24 FPHL Executive of The Year.

Johansson has revitalized the Binghamton hockey scene by bringing in the Black Bears in the fall of 2021. After some time in an arena sitting empty, the Black Bears were able to usher in a new era of hockey at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Across the last three seasons the Black Bears have been able to serve the Binghamton community with various outreach programs, be competitive every season, and welcome in over 300,000 fans. He also orchestrated multiple partnerships with youth hockey organizations such as the Southern Tier Hockey Association, Binghamton Blizzard and the Black Bears learn to skate program. This marks the second award that Johansson has been bestowed by the league. (Founders Award 22)

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.