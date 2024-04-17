Mario Cavaliere Named FPHL Goaltender of The Year

Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces its selection for the FPHL Goaltender of The Year. This is An annual award to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position. This selection is from a voting process by (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League Staff.

The FPHL Congratulates Mario Cavaliere of the Carolina Thunderbirds as the recipient for 2023-24 FPHL Goaltender of The Year.

In his second season with the Carolina Thunderbirds, Thunderbirds goalie Mario Cavaliere has led the league in net for a majority of the season while posting a 19-4-1 record across 24 games this season. Cavaliere, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, led the league in Goals Against Average and Save Percentage with a 2.19 GAA and a .930 SV%. Cavaliere was named the FPHL's Goaltender of the Month for the month of December and it is his second year earning league honors after he was named to the Young Stars Squad last season.

DAKOTA BOHN, FPHL DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR

Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces its selection for the FPHL Defenseman of The Year. This is An annual award to the defenseman who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest ability at the position. This selection is from a voting process by (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League Staff.

The FPHL Congratulates Dakota Bohn of the Binghamton Black Bears as the recipient for 2023-24 FPHL Defenseman of The Year.

Bohn appeared in 44 games this season for Binghamton. He has recorded 16 goals and 35 assists, averaging over a point per game. 12 of his 16 goals have occurred on special teams, he tied the team-high 10 power play goals, and accounts for two of the team's short-handed tallies. The young defender has recorded eight, three-point games, including a hat trick against the Motor City Rockers on February 9th.

He has been a staple on the blue line this season, paired up with rookie all-star, Dan Stone, both products of Adrian College. The pair consistently led the defensemen in ice-time. With a +23 rating, there is no doubt the Black Bears will lean on Bohn in upcoming Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

KALIB (GUS) FORD, FPHL FORWARD OF THE YEAR

Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces its selection for the FPHL Forward of The Year. An annual award to the forward who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest ability at the position. This selection is from a voting process by (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League Staff.

The FPHL Congratulates Kalib (Gus) Ford of the Carolina Thunderbirds as the recipient for 2023-24 FPHL Forward of The Year.

Following a MVP season a year ago, Carolina Thunderbirds forward Gus Ford has been named the FPHL's Forward of the Year. Across 43 games this season, Ford has netted 42 goals while picking up 46 assists, averaging 2.0 points per game. A native of Tillsonburg, Ontario, Ford has racked up 28 multi-point games, including six games with four or more points. In addition to being named Forward of the Year, Ford this season also became the first Thunderbird ever in franchise history to score 100 goals and became the franchise's all-time leader in points.

