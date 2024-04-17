Andreas Johansson Wins FPHL Executive of the Year Award

April 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The FPHL has announced that Binghamton Black Bears Owner, Andreas Johansson has been named the Executive of the Year. This marks the second award that Johansson has been bestowed by the league. (Founders Award 22)

Johansson has revitalized the Binghamton hockey scene by bringing in the Black Bears in the fall of 2021. After some time in an arena sitting without hockey, the Black Bears were able to usher in a new era of hockey at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Across the last three seasons the Black Bears have been able to serve the Binghamton community with various outreach programs, be competitive every season, and welcome in over 300,000 fans. He also orchestrated multiple partnerships with youth hockey organizations such as the Southern Tier Hockey Association, American Special Hockey Association, Binghamton Blizzard and the Black Bears learn to skate program.

"I'd like to thank the great people at the league offices for this award. We have a tremendous staff that works so hard to fill our great arena each and every weekend. I couldn't be prouder of Brant and team downstairs for all the effort they have put in this season so far. I know we are not done yet and still have bringing another championship to Binghamton on our minds." -Andreas Johansson

Andreas Johansson, and the other award-winning recipients from the Black Bears organization will be recognized before the game, on Saturday April 20th at 7:00pm. Saturday's game will be game two of the best-of-three quarterfinal series against the Watertown Wolves.

