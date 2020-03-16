Owner Alex Meruelo to Support All Part-Time Employees

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that Owner, Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo and his family have partnered with Gila River Arena to support the arena's part-time and hourly employees previously scheduled to work the remaining Coyotes eight home games through the end of the NHL's regular season (April 4). In addition, the Coyotes will support all Club part-time and hourly employees during this time. The NHL announced on March 12 that the League would pause the 2019-20 season until further notice due to the ongoing developments resulting from the Coronavirus. The Coyotes will also pay all Tucson Roadrunners part-time employees impacted by the suspension of American Hockey League play.

"We pride ourselves on treating all our staff and players like they are part of our family," said Coyotes Owner, Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo. "I value my team members and am committed to making sure that everyone remains safe, secure and part of our great team. We are going through a difficult time right now and how we respond to this challenge will define us. Through our resiliency and our ongoing commitment to our team members, we will emerge from this challenge stronger and more unified."

Dale Adams, General Manager of Gila River Arena added, "We value all of our employees as they are the heart and soul of this venue. They are committed to delivering amazing guest experiences to our fans and we are equally committed to them. We want to ensure that everyone has the resources they need to continue to stay healthy during this time."

In addition, Mr. Meruelo added that he is committed to the local Valley community and is working with the Arizona Coyotes Foundation and the team's current non-profit partners to identify support and service opportunities throughout Arizona.

