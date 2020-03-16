Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Matt Bartkowski to Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Matt Bartkowski to Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bartkowski, 31, has recorded 18 points (2g, 16a), 55 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-3 rating in 55 games with Iowa this season. The left-shot defenseman has been recalled by Minnesota three times this season, but has not appeared in a game. Bartkowski recorded a goal and a plus-2 rating in two NHL games with Minnesota last season. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Pittsburgh, Pa., scored a goal in his Wild debut on Dec. 29, 2018 at Winnipeg, becoming the 25th player (fourth defenseman) in franchise history to score a goal in his team debut. He owns 48 points (8g, 40a), 157 PIM and 482 hits in 255 games during parts of nine NHL seasons with Boston (2010-15), Vancouver (2015-16), Calgary (2016-18) and Minnesota (2018-19).

The Wild signed Bartkowski as a free agent on July 1, 2018. He was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (190th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Bartkowski wears sweater No. 44 with Minnesota.

