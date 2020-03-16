Rangers Agree to Terms with Defenseman K'Andre Miller

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman K'Andre Miller on an entry-level contract. Miller's contract begins at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Miller, 20, skated in 36 games with the University of Wisconsin this season, registering seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points, along with 24 penalty minutes. He established a collegiate career-high in goals this season; Miller's seven goals were tied for the 11th-most among NCAA defensemen in 2019-20 and were also tied for the most among NCAA defensemen who were in their U20 season or younger this season. He posted a collegiate career-high six-game point streak from Nov. 15 to Dec. 1 (three goals, four assists over the span).

The 6-5, 210-pounder skated in 62 career collegiate games over two seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20) with the University of Wisconsin, registering 12 goals and 28 assists for 40 points. Over the last two seasons, Miller's 12 goals and 40 points were each tied for the second-most among NCAA defensemen who were in their U20 season or younger over the span. He was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team, was named an Honorable Mention for the Big Ten All-Star Team, and was named a finalist for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year during the 2018-19 season. Miller recorded 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 26 games as a freshman last season, and he led NCAA freshmen defensemen in assists per game (0.65) and points per game (0.85) in 2018-19.

Internationally, the St. Paul, Minnesota native has represented the United States in several tournaments. Miller played in the IIHF World Junior Championship in each of the last two years (2019 and 2020); he helped the United States earn a silver medal in the tournament in 2019 and served as one of the team's alternate captains in 2020. He also helped the United States earn a silver medal at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Miller was selected by the Rangers in the first round, 22nd overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

