Update from American Hockey League Regarding 2019-20 Season
March 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has advised its clubs that the indefinite suspension of AHL play will not be lifted before May.
The League is recommending that teams facilitate the return of AHL players to their primary residences.
