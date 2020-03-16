Update from American Hockey League Regarding 2019-20 Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has advised its clubs that the indefinite suspension of AHL play will not be lifted before May.

The League is recommending that teams facilitate the return of AHL players to their primary residences.

