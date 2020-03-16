IceHogs to Take on Barracuda in NHL 20 Series

March 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





TUESDAY, MARCH 17 VS. SAN JOSE BARRACUDA

Time: Puck drop is at 3 p.m. CST/1 p.m. PST. Doors don't ever open because this is a video game.

NHL 20: The virtual Rockford IceHogs are set to face off against the computerized San Jose Barracuda in the IceHogs' first-ever video game matchup at 3 p.m. CST/1 p.m. PST on Tuesday, March 17. Both clubs will hop online and battle in a best-of-3 series of NHL 20 for a chance to win coveted social media bragging rights.

Both clubs are planning to stream the action on Twitch, a streaming platform that is free to use. More information on Twitch can be found HERE.

NOTE: The NHL 20 rosters may not be up to date. Therefore, the IceHogs and Barracuda lineups may list former players and/or may not list current players.

St. Patrick's Day: Fans can kick back at home (or at work if you're still going there) and enjoy their green snacks and beverages while cheering on the miniaturized IceHogs.

Taco Tuesday: As with all Tuesday games this season, all digitized fans can enjoy discounted tacos and craft beer. Tacos will be available for just $2 and select craft beer options will cost just $5. Additionally, with the purchase of a Taco Tuesday ticket package, fans will receive an upper level ticket, one 12 oz. margarita and two tacos. The package can't be purchased by real human beings at the moment, though this is actually a promotion that the IceHogs run when hockey isn't suspended.

Tickets: Fans can't purchase tickets because, again, this is a video game.

Broadcast: Fans can catch all the action on Twitch by tuning into the IceHogs' account: Rockford_IceHogs. Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will still be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy, even though you can't enter the building. F

