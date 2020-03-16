Belleville Senators COVID-19 Information

March 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Nothing is more important to us than our fans and the Bay of Quinte community. With this in mind, we would like to share the following information based on questions we are receiving from fans to help keep you informed on matters resulting from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Information on the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Where can I get information on the Coronavirus?

The most accurate and up-to-date information on the coronavirus (COVID-19) can be found through Canada's public health authorities.

Hastings & Prince Edward Public Health website: https://hpepublichealth.ca/the-novel-coronavirus-2019ncov/

Public Health Ontario: https://www.publichealthontario.ca/

Canadian Public Health Agency: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health.html

AHL 2019-20 Season

The coronavirus pandemic has created great uncertainty for communities. No timeline currently exists for resuming games.

Where can I get information on when the Belleville Senators games will resume?

The AHL will provide direction on all AHL-sanctioned events, including games. Once any decisions have been made by the League, fans will be updated and it will be posted to this page on our website.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if I have tickets for a game that has been postponed?

All tickets purchased for postponed games remain valid and will provide entry to the same game on the rescheduled date.

I bought a ticket from a third-party reseller. Is this ticket still valid?

Everyone who purchased tickets from a third-party platform must contact the marketplace platform for more information. This excludes Ticketmaster, the official ticket platform of the Belleville Senators.

If I can't make the rescheduled game for which I have tickets, can I change it for a different game?

Decisions on transferring tickets between games will be made once the schedule has been confirmed by the AHL.

Do I require new tickets if I want to attend the rescheduled date?

No. Your existing ticket will be valid for the rescheduled date.

I was expecting renewal information this week or next. When will that be available?

In light of the evolving public health situation, the timing of the launch of the renewals campaign is currently being evaluated. If you have questions, please contact your account executive.

I rented a suite or party box for a postponed game. How do I get more information?

Anyone who has rented a suite or party box for a single event will be contacted by the Ticket Sales and Service Department.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.