Rockford IceHogs COVID-19 Updates on 2019-20 Season

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced the suspension of play until further notice due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center that have been suspended include:

Wednesday, March 18 vs. Milwaukee

Saturday, March 21 vs. Iowa

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Texas

Sunday, March 29 vs. Chicago

Friday, April 3 vs. Chicago

Saturday, April 11 vs. Iowa

IceHogs Ticket Information:

The remaining six Rockford IceHogs games have been postponed. Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund.

If you require an immediate refund for single-game ticket purchases, please contact the original point of purchase. Ticketmaster Fan Support may be reached HERE. For all tickets purchased at the box office, refunds can be made in person during normal BMO Harris Bank Center box office hours, Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM.

Full season, partial season and group ticket purchases will also remain valid for the rescheduled games. Persons with questions regarding these tickets should contact their IceHogs Account Executive or call 815-968-5222.

2019-20 IceHogs AHL Season FAQ:

I have tickets for an upcoming game. What should I do?

Ticket owners are invited to keep their tickets for the games initially scheduled. Ticket owners will be contacted at a later date with further details, as events unfold.

I received a free ticket voucher from the IceHogs Fan Survey for the March 18th game. Can I still receive my free ticket?

All ticket vouchers earned for the Wednesday, March 18th game by completing the 2019-20 Rockford IceHogs Fan Survey can redeem their voucher for the rescheduled game.

Is the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office/Oink Outfitters Team Store still open?

The BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office and Oink Outfitters Team Store is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM.

Will the IceHogs still be practicing or participating in events?

No team practices or events will be held until further notice.

ï»¿Alongside the AHL, the Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to closely monitor this situation. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented situation.

