Owlz Stumble in Game Two

(Idaho Falls, ID) - The Idaho Falls Chukars (15-12) scored the last five runs of the game on Monday night, beating the Orem Owlz (10-19) 6-5 in game two in Idaho Falls.

For the second straight game, the Idaho Falls Chukars scored the game's first. Jose Marquez and Clay Dungan both doubled, giving the Chukars a 1-0 lead.

The Owlz didn't waste time as they took the lead in the second inning. The Owlz batted seven times in the inning, With a runner at third and one out, Brandon White hit a groundball on the infield that was misplayed, scoring Johan Sala, tying the game at one. White would later score on a wild pitch, giving the Owlz a 2-1 lead.

The Owlz added two more runs in the third on a David Clawson two-run homer and then added another run in the fifth on a Kevin Arias fielder's choice to up the lead to 5-1.

Idaho Falls batted 11 times in the bottom of the fifth inning and scored five runs on five hits and two Owlz errors, taking a 6-5 lead.

The Owlz put the tying run on base in the ninth but fell short, losing 6-5. Christian Cosby (1-1) earned the win for the Chukars while Emilker Guzman (1-3) was charged with the loss.

