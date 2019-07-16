Castro Garners Pitcher of the Week Honors

MISSOULA, MT - Ogden right-handed pitcher Jeronimo Castro was named the Pioneer League's Pitcher of the Week for July 8-14, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

In two starts during the week, Castro went 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA, allowing just one run in 10 innings pitched. He struck out 13 and walked one while giving up just six hits.

The 22-year-old from Los Llanos, Dominican Republic, started the finale of Ogden's home series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes on July 8 and pitched five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, though he didn't factor in to the decision as Ogden scored in the sixth and went on to win, 3-0. On July 13 at Idaho Falls, Castro turned in another five frames with three hits, one walk and six strikeouts. With the game called because of rain in the top of the sixth, Castro was credited with his first professional complete game - and the first for Ogden since Lindsey Caughel in the first game of a doubleheader September 2, 2012, against Orem.

"I think Castro put in really good work with (pitching coach) Dean (Stiles) during his side work," said Raptors manager Austin Chubb. "The breaking ball was sharper in his last outing. Something he's trying to work on is getting ahead of guys, and he did a nice job in his last start."

"The work that Castro has put in over the last three weeks, particularly with the curveball, is translating to results in games," added Stiles.

On the season, Castro is 2-0 with a 3.12 ERA through six starts for the Raptors. He has struck out 27 and walked five while allowing 21 hits in 26 innings.

Castro becomes the third Raptors to earn a weekly award in 2019, following Andy Pages' back-to-back Player of the Week honors for June 24-30 and July 1-7.

The Raptors finish an eight-game road trip against North division teams with games against the Missoula Osprey on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. A six-game homestand at Lindquist Field kicks off Friday night against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

