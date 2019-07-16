Rox Explode for 12 in Blowout Win

Grand Junction put an end to their three- game losing streak on Monday as they defeated Billings 12-1 at Suplizio Field.

The Rockies wasted no time in jumping out to the lead as they converted for four two-out RBI singles from Max George, Walking Cabrera, Owen Taylor, and Reese Berberet to take a 4-0 lead in the first.

By the end of the second, G.J. had extended the lead to 7-0 after a two-run triple from Colin Simpson and a run-scoring single from Max George.

With a comfortable lead, Helcris Olivarez blanked the Mustangs in his five innings along with seven strikeouts to earn his second win of the year.

Grand Junction continued to pile on offensively in the middle innings as the home team combined for four runs in the fourth and fifth which included Jack Yalowitz's second homer of the year.

Despite allowing an unearned concession run in the final frame, the Rockies' pen surrendered just four base runners in four innings and struck out four to help push the purple and silver to back over .500.

Justin McGregor pitched to his fourth loss of the year for Billings and made it through just two innings of work after allowing eight hits and seven runs with three earned.

The Rockies will look to take half of the series tomorrow with Mike Ruff opposing Carlos Carreno in game three of the four-game series.

