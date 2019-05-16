Otters Hit Four Home Runs in Win vs. Windy City

estwood, Ill.- After getting shutout Wednesday, the Otters' offense exploded early and often Thursday to beat the Windy City Thunderbolts 12-2.

Carlos Castro was able to start the game on the right foot for the Otters, crushing a three-run home run over the left-centerfield wall to give the Otters a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

In the top of the second, with a 2-2 count and runners on second and third, Hunter Cullen put down a bunt to Windy City starter Christian Morris, who overthrew first baseman Dash Winningham on a throwing error, which allowed Jack Meggs to score the Otters' fourth run.

Keith Greishaber, who was leading the Frontier League in batting average and hits entering the game, ripped an RBI single to score Rob Calabrese, making the score 5-0 Otters in the second.

Dash Winningham's solo home run put the Thunderbolts on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second, bringing the score to 5-1.

In the top of the third, designated hitter Dakota Phillips launched a 400-foot home run over the centerfield wall, going deep for the first time this season, and giving the Otters a commanding 6-1 lead.

The Thunderbolts would add another solo home run in the bottom of the third, as Shane Carrier took the first pitch from Otters starter Randy Wynne over the fence to make the score 6-2.

In the top of the fourth, Ryan Long found his sweet spot as he crushed a 330-foot two-run home run, increasing the Otters lead to 8-2.

Thunderbolts starter Christian Morris' day was done following Long's home run, going 3.1 innings pitched and allowing eight runs - four earned - on seven hits.

The Otters would add two more in the fifth, as the Thunderbolts committed a total of three errors that helped the Otters' run support.

The seventh inning had about a 20-minute rain delay, which would end the pitching performance of Otters starter Randy Wynne. Wynne followed his eight-inning, 13-strikeouts season debut on Saturday with another solid start on Thursday.

The Otters' right-hander went 6.1 innings with five strikeouts, no walks, giving up only two runs on five hits.

After the delay, Matt Rowland would finish the seventh and eighth innings, throwing three strikeouts.

Mitchell Hansen contributed to the home-run parade, smashing a two-run shot over the left-centerfield wall, extending the Otters lead to 12-2. The home run was his second homer of the series, and the fourth Otters home run of the afternoon.

Taylor Wright pitched a scoreless ninth to end the game, as the Otters ended their three-game losing streak.

