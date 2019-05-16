Boomers Capture First Home Series

May 16, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release





HAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the third inning to grab a 6-4 win over the Washington Wild Things and win two-of-three in the first home series of the season.

Schaumburg took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Julio Gonzalez singled with two outs and scored on a double from Quincy Nieporte. The Boomers scored five runs with two outs in the game. Washington tied the game with a solo homer from Blake Adams in the third before the four-run outburst. Nieporte singled home Gonzalez with the go-ahead run and Clint Hardy pounded the next pitch over the wall in left for a three-run homer. The Wild Things notched two unearned runs in the sixth to pull within 5-3, but Wilkyns Jimenez doubled home an insurance run and the Boomers denied any chance at a rally.

Christian Aragon picked up the win in relief, allowing just one earned run in 3.2 innings of work after starter Gunnar Kines was forced to leave the game early. Connor Eller worked the ninth to notch his second save. All nine members of the lineup reached base. Nieporte, Jack Parenty and Gonzalez each posted two hits. Nieporte drove home two with Hardy adding three RBIs.

The Boomers (3-3) travel to Joliet on Friday to begin a three-game series with the defending Frontier League champs. RHP Payton Lobdell (0-1, 5.40) starts in the 7:05 p.m. affair against RHP Keegan Long (0-0, 9.00). The Boomers return home following the weekend to begin a long seven-game homestand. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.