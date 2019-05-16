Evansville Wallops ThunderBolts in Series Finale

May 16, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release





ESTWOOD, IL - After outscoring the Evansville Otters 14-3 over the first two games of the series, the ThunderBolts fell behind early and could not bounce back in a 12-2 loss in the series finale at Ozinga Field Thursday afternoon.

Christian Morris got the start for the ThunderBolts (3-4) and struggled with his control early, walking two batters in the first inning. Carlos Castro then put the Otters (3-3) on the board with a three-run homer.

Evansville added two more runs in the second inning to go ahead 5-0 before the Bolts put their first run on the board. Dash Winningham homered in the bottom of the second inning and the two teams traded long balls over the next few frames. Dakota Phillips hit a solo shot and Ryan Long a two-run homer for Evansville. In between, Shane Carrier hit his first of the year for the ThunderBolts.

The Otters put the game away with a pair of unearned runs in the fifth inning. The Bolts had committed only one error in their first six games but Thursday's game featured three and a passed ball. The Otters took advantage to extend their lead to 10-2.

Following a 47-minute rain delay in the seventh inning, Evansville added two more runs on a Mitchell Hansen home run to make the final score 12-2.

Randy Wynne (2-0) allowed two runs over 6.1 innings for the win and Morris (1-1) took the loss. He gave up eight runs (four earned) over 3.1 innings.

The ThunderBolts head out on the road on Friday to begin a weekend series against the Southern Illinois Miners. Game one will feature Tyler Thornton (0-0, 0.00) making his second Windy City start against Southern Illinois's Steven Ridings (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and the broadcast can be heard through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.