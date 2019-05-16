Rascals Drop Rain-Soaked Finale

FLORENCE, Ky. - The River City Rascals lost the rubber match of their series against the Florence Freedom on Thursday night, falling 3-1 at UC Health Stadium. Following a 90-minute rain delay, Jackson Pritchard hit a two-run, go-ahead home run that was enough to seal the win.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Austin Wobrock roped an RBI double down the left field line to give the Freedom the 1-0. The Rascals quickly responded, however, with an RBI double of their own from Trevor Achenbach in the top of the fifth.

The game entered the rain delay in the middle of the sixth, and by the time play resumed about 90 minutes later, both starting pitchers had been removed. Pritchard's blast put the Freedom on top for good, and their bullpen combined for three scoreless innings, with Johnathon Tripp picking up his second save.

Rascals starter Jason Zgardowski allowed just one run in five innings in a no-decision, with two walks and four strikeouts. Anthony Baleto (0-1) took the loss, allowing the go-ahead home run.

Freedom starter Tyler Gibson (1-0) went six innings, allowing one run while walking one and striking out five in the victory.

The Rascals (4-3) head back home to O'Fallon, for a three-game weekend set against the Gateway Grizzlies, beginning tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT from CarShield Field. Alec Byrd will make his second start for the Rascals, and will be opposed Chris Carden of the Grizzlies.

