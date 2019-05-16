Washington Falls in Finale at Schaumburg

HAUMBURG, Il. - After a one hour and 55 minute delay before the game started, the Wild Things trailed early and could not fight back the whole way in the rubber game at the Boomers, falling 6-4 to fall to 2-5 on the young season.

Schaumburg started the scoring in the bottom of the first with an RBI double by first baseman Quincy Nieporte.

The Boomers' starter, left hander Gunnar Kines, exited the game in favor of Christian Aragon to start the third after being hit with a comebacker to end the second. Washington got the run back when centerfielder Blake Adams went yard to center in the third to tie the game.

Nieporte wouldn't let the tie last long, as he flared a ball to right field to score Schaumburg's second run in the bottom half of the same inning. Clint Hardy then hit a three-run home run to push the Boomers' lead to 5-1 after three.

Washington was able to score two runs in the sixth inning, when, with the bases loaded, Hector Roa hit a ground ball to the first baseman for a fielder's choice to second. The return throw to first for the potential double play escaped the pitcher Christian Aragon and a second run scored. Roa was credited with one RBI on the play, and the game would be at 5-3 in favor of the homestanding Boomers at that point.

The 2017 Frontier League Champions added a run in the home half of the sixth on an RBI double by catcher Wilkyns Jimenez to make it 6-3.

Washington loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth but an infield fly and a double play ended the threat there.

Connor Eller came on and pitched the ninth to earn his second save for the Boomers, and allowed a Brett Marr RBI single that brought the final to 6-4.

The Wild Things will now turn their attention to the Lake Erie Crushers and the home opener tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park. Washington will send right hander Ty Mondile to the hill against Lake Erie's Greyfer Eregua, a right-handed pitcher.

